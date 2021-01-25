PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,868.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can currently be bought for $3.40 or 0.00010116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $5,868.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00127153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00074290 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00271985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00067900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038123 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

