TurtleNetwork Price Reaches $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $587,771.12 and approximately $3,722.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00011038 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

