Ryo Currency Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $214,885.22 and approximately $54.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,627.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.03 or 0.04237703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.93 or 0.00436931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.75 or 0.01355276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.00530199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00414585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00267960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00023480 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,942,890 coins and its circulating supply is 26,825,577 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

