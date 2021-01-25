HUNT Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and $4.41 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00056011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00126986 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00271799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00067881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038264 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

