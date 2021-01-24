Ethereum Yield Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Million (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $4,645.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield token can now be purchased for about $10.04 or 0.00030530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00057678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00129238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00076564 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00277790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00038998 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

Ethereum Yield Token Trading

Ethereum Yield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

