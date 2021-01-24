Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches Market Cap of $168,201.97

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $168,201.97 and approximately $13,760.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00057678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00129238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00076564 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00277790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00038998 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.