Orient Walt Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.52 million and $1.14 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00057328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00129484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00076259 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00278837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00069558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038899 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,857,869 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

Orient Walt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

