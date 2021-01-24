Insureum (ISR) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Insureum token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $356,875.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.03 or 0.00859192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00054419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.29 or 0.04589893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ISRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.