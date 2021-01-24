INLOCK (ILK) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One INLOCK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, INLOCK has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. INLOCK has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $662.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $281.03 or 0.00859192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00054419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.29 or 0.04589893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018033 BTC.

INLOCK Profile

ILK is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,898,059 coins. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INLOCK is https://reddit.com/r/INLOCK and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Inlock is a blockchain-based lending ecosystem that enables cryptocurrency users to manage short-term liquidity issues by taking a loan tieing their existing cryptocurrencies as collateral. The Inlock platform is the intermediary to record the transactions between the two parties that establish a link. Lenders offer a loan in the platform, and their risk is similar to a bank deposit due to his collateral can be swapped to fiat. On the other side, a borrower is able to set his conditions in the Inlock ecosystem such as amount, duration without taking a fixed rate fluctuation for exchange. ILK the utility Ethereum-based token (ERC20) for the Inlock platform. The ILK token is a payment method in the ecosystem and a contract generator. “

INLOCK Coin Trading

INLOCK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

