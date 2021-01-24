Endor Protocol (EDR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $162,854.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $13.00 million and $162,854.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00330143 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00030222 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003606 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.86 or 0.01537403 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

