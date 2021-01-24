Gemini Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC on major exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $16.24 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.03 or 0.00859192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00054419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.29 or 0.04589893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

