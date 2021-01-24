Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Cap of $3.94 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 62.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $865,343.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00274428 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00083380 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00034124 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 120,572,475 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

