Etherparty (FUEL) Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $212,423.46 and approximately $17,971.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Etherparty has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00077137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.15 or 0.00848464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00054274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.33 or 0.04620670 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00027624 BTC.

Etherparty is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

