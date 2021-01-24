HeartBout Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. HeartBout has a market cap of $104,794.74 and approximately $7.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00077137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.15 or 0.00848464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00054274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.33 or 0.04620670 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00027624 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

