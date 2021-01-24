Lido DAO Token (LDO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.93 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 78.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 63.2% higher against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $12.00 million and $2.93 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00004150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00057512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00130222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00076964 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00279993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039122 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,855,880 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

Lido DAO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

