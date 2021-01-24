GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0204 on Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $187,710.15 and $8,572.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000863 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,206,268 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

