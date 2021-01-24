Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

PB stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 339,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.