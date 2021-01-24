EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $8.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.53.

NYSE EPAM traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.69. 187,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,388. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $369.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $3,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total transaction of $301,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,105 shares of company stock worth $10,094,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

