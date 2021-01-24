EFFORCE (WOZX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.90 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $50.01 million and $33.90 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One EFFORCE token can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00056750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00129526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00278888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00069534 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,525.63 or 0.99171537 BTC.

About EFFORCE

EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,347,688 tokens. EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com

