EchoLink Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $529,136.52 and approximately $33,825.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00076371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.13 or 0.00805325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00054129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.60 or 0.04581458 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00027944 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

