Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $1.73 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00005263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $349,671.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.87 or 0.00441706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.