Kush Finance (KSEED) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Kush Finance token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kush Finance has a total market cap of $44,175.48 and $460.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kush Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kush Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00056487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00129421 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00076524 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00279257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069721 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,446.80 or 0.99049980 BTC.

Kush Finance Token Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,480 tokens. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

Kush Finance Token Trading

Kush Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kush Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kush Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KSEEDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kush Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kush Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.