Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Reaches $0.12

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $109,150.64 and $551,888.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Fundamenta token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00056487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00129421 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00076524 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00279257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069721 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,446.80 or 0.99049980 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

