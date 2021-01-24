Raven Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,874.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $2,874.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00056170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00129016 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00075796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00277417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00069344 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,456.11 or 0.98483707 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,623,197 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

