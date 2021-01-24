Ignition 1-Day Volume Tops $13.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Ignition token can currently be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $74,441.97 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 70.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,711.98 or 0.99260110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00025368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00026372 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,391,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,378,183 tokens. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

