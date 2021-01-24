Harvest Finance (FARM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.99 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $137.50 or 0.00417229 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $61.41 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00011092 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 478.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 460,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,629 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FARMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.