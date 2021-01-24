Shard Price Tops $0.0820 on Top Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

