TerraUSD Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.70 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $223.43 million and $11.70 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007661 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000277 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 223,223,289 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.