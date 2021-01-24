DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $258,334.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $258,334.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00026239 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,409,690 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

