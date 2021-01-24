Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $327,468.00

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $2.86 million and $327,468.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00077174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00801930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.37 or 0.04566239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017682 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

