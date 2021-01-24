Cornichon (CORN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,351.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Cornichon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $1,351.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cornichon has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00056542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00129482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00076226 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00278709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069590 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,646.34 or 0.99488639 BTC.

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,761,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,616,425 tokens. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

Cornichon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

