Carbon Hits One Day Volume of $311,042.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Carbon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $311,042.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00056221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00129824 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076427 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00280263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069804 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,501.79 or 0.99553069 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

