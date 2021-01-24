Zap (ZAP) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Zap has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $22.87 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0969 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00076820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.00792365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00053995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.23 or 0.04616635 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017734 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars.

