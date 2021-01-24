QunQun Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. QunQun has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $65,800.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00076820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.00792365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00053995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.23 or 0.04616635 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017734 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a token. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

