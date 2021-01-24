MotaCoin Market Cap Hits $160,403.27 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $160,403.27 and approximately $381.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MOTA is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

MotaCoin Coin Trading

MotaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

