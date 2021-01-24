SparkPoint Hits Market Cap of $21.65 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a market cap of $21.65 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,309,127,358 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

SparkPoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

