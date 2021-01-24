Power Index Pool Token Trading Up 23.2% This Week (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $601,566.42 and $140,661.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00009221 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00055874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00129505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076433 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00280372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069563 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,677.08 or 1.00121181 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

