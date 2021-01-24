Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Up 18% Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $20.80 million and $2.84 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00076341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.35 or 0.00800755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.58 or 0.04591587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

