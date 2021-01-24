Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037214 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00129396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000286 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011153 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010623 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

