Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) versus Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Critical Review

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Match Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verb Technology has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Verb Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Verb Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% Verb Technology -194.59% -153.21% -63.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Match Group and Verb Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 7.88 $431.13 million $4.53 31.13 Verb Technology $9.10 million 9.52 -$15.92 million ($0.68) -2.63

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Verb Technology. Verb Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Match Group and Verb Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 Verb Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $124.58, indicating a potential downside of 11.65%. Verb Technology has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.63%. Given Verb Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than Match Group.

Summary

Match Group beats Verb Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application. The company also provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as printing and fulfillment services; subscription-based application services; design and printing services to create corporate starter kits for their marketing needs; print on demand and fulfilment services of various custom products for marketing purposes; and shipping services. In addition, it provides its products for large professional associations, educational institutions, auto sales, auto leasing, insurance, real estate, home security, not-for-profits, as well as clients in the health care industry, burgeoning CBD industry, and other business sectors. The company has operations in the United States and Japan. The company was formerly known as nFÃ¼sz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

