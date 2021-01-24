Wing (WING) Price Reaches $15.49 on Top Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Wing has a total market cap of $13.86 million and $4.42 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Wing token can currently be purchased for about $15.49 or 0.00047561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00056035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00129927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00280835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00069728 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,678.80 or 1.00314074 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,394,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 894,643 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.