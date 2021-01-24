Tendies Price Hits $0.0818 on Top Exchanges (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Tendies token can now be bought for $0.0818 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $616,433.95 and $83.76 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00056035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00129927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00280835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00069728 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,678.80 or 1.00314074 BTC.

Tendies’ total supply is 7,934,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,534,551 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Tendies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

