Brokerages Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.16. Enova International posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.62 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%.

ENVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $500,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,553.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Enova International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.38. 428,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,315. Enova International has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market cap of $869.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.