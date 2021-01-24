ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECOM shares. William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

ECOM traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.16 million, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,770.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,491. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

