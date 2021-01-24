Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.24.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,818. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.36. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,427 shares of company stock worth $4,449,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

