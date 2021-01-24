Nimiq (NIM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.26 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $39.73 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,768.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.09 or 0.04443538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.00443419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.27 or 0.01367984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.37 or 0.00538227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.00425346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00276265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00024085 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,941,507,961 coins and its circulating supply is 7,197,757,961 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

