Dynamite Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Dynamite has a market cap of $74,695.55 and $55,700.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00065858 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004131 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003936 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003154 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile



According to CryptoCompare, "DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. "

Dynamite Coin Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.