UniLend (UFT) Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One UniLend token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $401,758.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00077683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $270.26 or 0.00827480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00054734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.09 or 0.04544044 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017783 BTC.

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

UniLend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

