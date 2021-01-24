TrustVerse (TRV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $178,411.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. TrustVerse has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $178,411.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00077683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.26 or 0.00827480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00054734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.09 or 0.04544044 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017783 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

