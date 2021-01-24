NXM Price Tops $48.18 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. NXM has a market capitalization of $296.70 million and approximately $34.81 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $48.18 or 0.00147508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00055633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00130059 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00076476 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00280211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069623 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,512.43 or 0.99547609 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,729,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,158,578 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

NXM Token Trading

NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

